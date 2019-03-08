Video

Torrential rain brings flooding to region with parts of A47 impassable

Flooding in Sprowston. Photo: Lucy Allington Archant

Torrential rain has brought flooding to the region with roads closed and the A47 at Easton currently impassable.

Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex

It comes after a Met Office yellow weather warning for potential flooding, travel delays and power cuts was issued. The warning is in place from 8am to 5pm today (Sunday, October 6).

Norfolk police tweeted: "Update: Officers and teams from @Highways East are having to close roads due to flooding. The A47 at Easton is currently impassable due to floodwater. If you chose to drive through flooded roads, do you know how deep it becomes?"

Meanwhile, Jason Tooke added: "Felbrigg to Roughton road, impassable in places. Also in Beach Road, Sheringham, a drain has collapsed and there is a lot of water."

Norfolk Special Constabulary also tweeted: "Be careful on the roads today this is on the ring road in Norwich a manhole cover has come up due to water pressure and caused damage to a vehicle."

Norwich manhole cover opened due to water pressure Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norwich manhole cover opened due to water pressure Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are urging motorists to take extra care with standing water in places throughout the county, and to look for vulnerable road-users and be prepared to stop in longer distances.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, said that parts of Norfolk and Suffolk could see 20-30mm of rain and locally 40+mm on Sunday afternoon. ☔️

It has also led to delays or cancellations to public transport with communities cut off by flooded roads, and possible power cuts to homes and businesses.

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled as the railway line between Brundall and Brundall Gardens has flooded.

Despite replacement buses being ordered, Greater Anglia has said it is yet to receive bus times because of the poor road conditions, and is urging people travelling to wait for the weather to improve.

The railway lines between Norwich and Sheringham have also been affected by the rain with services suspended until further notice.

It comes after flood warnings were issued across the region earlier this week, with homes in parts of the area evacuated.

Norfolk fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We are currently inundated with 999 calls regarding widespread flooding. Until further notice, please avoid making 999 calls unless there is a perceived risk to life.

"We recommend to all those at threat from flood water to take precautionary action such as placing towels and turning off the electrical supply. Where possible move valuables upstairs."

Football matches across the county have also been called off, including Sunday league games and a charity match at Bowthorpe's Football Development Centre.

