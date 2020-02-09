Storm Ciara: Firefighters remove part of roof which had been flapping round in storm

Firefighters at Boots in Norwich where a section of the roof had come off in Storm Ciara. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A section of roof which had become loose on a Norwich store as Storm Ciara hit the region was removed by firefighters for safety before it was ripped off in strong winds.

Trees and power lines were toppled, major roads were blocked and thousands were left without power as gusts exceeding 60mph swirled in the region.

And at the Boots store on the Riverside Retail park in Norwich staff called the emergency services after they became aware of a section of the roof which had become loose.

Lydia Inglis, assistant store manager, said the section was "banging around" during the morning prompting staff to take a look outside to see what was causing the noise.

She said they also had "someone that lived in the flats behind who came in and asked if we were aware that part of the roof was flapping".

A decision was made to call the emergency services and police and fire attended to deal with the situation.

She said: "They said they needed a platform to get up on the roof and take it off."

Emergency services arrived shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday (February 9) and they left shortly after 3.30pm.

Initially a crew from Carrow was called to the incident but after carrying out an assessment they called for a further crew from Earlham as well as the ALP.

Crew manager Chris Standley, from Earlham Fire Station, said: "There was a section of the roof which was flapping around. We were worried about it coming off. We made the decision to remove it. We didn't want that blowing off and striking someone in the car park."

Mr Standley said they had been dealing with a weather-related call at Shotesham when they got the call to attend at Boots.

"We just made the structure safe using the aerial ladder platform."

Elsewhere one of the county's main arteries - the A47 - was affected when police closed both westbound lanes at Blofield after a tree fell a little before 9.30am.

Norwich was also affected by a tree falling onto the northbound lane in Wroxham Road, Sprowston, causing traffic delays and debris left on the pavement after the tree hit a wall.