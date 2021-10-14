How to see the Orionids meteor shower over Norfolk this month
- Credit: David Bryant
There may be a chance of spotting meteors over Norfolk for the next few weeks.
Active between October 1 and November 6, the Orionids meteor shower will peak on October 21.
However, the fuller the moon gets the less visible meteors will become.
Today, October 14, the moon is moving from its first quarter to a Hunter's Moon. This may mean that showers are not visible due to light.
After the full moon on October 20 showers may become more visible as the moon's light reduces.
You may also want to watch:
At its peak there will be around 15 meteors an hour.
This meteor shower is associated with Halley's Comet, being made of the comet's debris, and is characterised by fast meteors with fine trains.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys
- 2 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
- 3 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 4 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
- 5 Fire crews called to Norfolk village
- 6 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
- 7 A146 outside Norwich closed after collision between bus and pedestrian
- 8 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
- 9 Town council chaos emerges with groups not paying rent for decades
- 10 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash
The shower gets its name from the constellation Orion where its journey originates.