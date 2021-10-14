How to see the Orionids meteor shower over Norfolk this month

Published: 10:33 AM October 14, 2021

The Perseid meteor shower over Blofield Heath in August 2021 - Credit: David Bryant

There may be a chance of spotting meteors over Norfolk for the next few weeks.

Active between October 1 and November 6, the Orionids meteor shower will peak on October 21.

However, the fuller the moon gets the less visible meteors will become.

Today, October 14, the moon is moving from its first quarter to a Hunter's Moon. This may mean that showers are not visible due to light.

After the full moon on October 20 showers may become more visible as the moon's light reduces.

At its peak there will be around 15 meteors an hour.

This meteor shower is associated with Halley's Comet, being made of the comet's debris, and is characterised by fast meteors with fine trains.

The shower gets its name from the constellation Orion where its journey originates.