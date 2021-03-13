News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk coast hit by 53mph winds but calmer Sunday expected

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:25 AM March 13, 2021   
Struggling in the wind and rain at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 50mph, and 55mph on the coast in Norfolk today - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Strong gusts of wind are expected throughout the day in Norfolk with a maximum speed of around 50mph inland. 

A meteorologist from Norwich-based forecasting company Weatherquest said the strongest winds this morning have been recorded at Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast. 

Gusts reached a maximum speed of 53mph there, while the rest of the region has had wind speeds in the region of 35-40mph. 

Strong south-westerly winds are expected for the rest of the day with Weatherquest expecting maximum speeds to reach 45-50mph. 

Some areas on the coast could even see wind speeds reach as high as 55mph, but the weather is expected to ease overnight. 

Heading into Sunday, it is expected the winds will move north-west with breezy, but light to moderate winds, predicted. 

Gusts could reach up to 40mph at times tomorrow, but are expected to be below that for most of the day.

