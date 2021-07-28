News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk hit by thunderstorms and heavy hail

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:47 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 8:09 PM July 28, 2021
Norwich has been hit by thunderstorms.

Norwich has been hit by thunderstorms. - Credit: Dave A on Twitter

Rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning were heard and seen across Norfolk as the city was hit by storms.

Lightning bolts were seen across the county on Wednesday night after forecasters issued yellow weather warnings for some parts of the county and predicted heavy rain in most of the area.

Heavy hail also fell across much of Norwich.

Hail thunders down in Norwich.

Hail thunders down in Norwich. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Norwich is hit by storms.

Norwich is hit by storms. - Credit: Dave A on Twitter

Despite the storms, weather remains warm with Norwich currently experiencing temperatures of 18C.

Norwich is hit by storms.

Norwich is hit by storms. - Credit: Dave A on Twitter

More to follow.

