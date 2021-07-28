Norfolk hit by thunderstorms and heavy hail
Published: 7:47 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 8:09 PM July 28, 2021
Rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning were heard and seen across Norfolk as the city was hit by storms.
Lightning bolts were seen across the county on Wednesday night after forecasters issued yellow weather warnings for some parts of the county and predicted heavy rain in most of the area.
Heavy hail also fell across much of Norwich.
Despite the storms, weather remains warm with Norwich currently experiencing temperatures of 18C.
