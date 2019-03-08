Video

WATCH: 'Mud muncher' vehicle takes on six foot flood

Adam Harrison in his 'mud muncher' going through flood water on Green Lane north in Thorpe End. Picture Adam Harrison Archant

A video filmed near Norwich shows the moment a Land Rover was nearly swept away as it tackled flooding nearly six feet deep.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery "Mud Muncher". Photo: Submitted Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery "Mud Muncher". Photo: Submitted

Adam Harrison, 27, from Norwich, came across the flood on Green Lane North in Thorpe End, as he was driving home.

Although Mr Harrison said he had seen the area flooded before, he said it was the worst he had ever experienced.

Luckily, the 27-year-old was driving a 1995 Land Rover Discovery, which he said has been adapated to help it cope with extreme weather.

Despite this, he said he was nervous entering the flood.

Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery "Mud Muncher". Photo: Submitted Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery "Mud Muncher". Photo: Submitted

He said: "This is the deepest flooding I've ever seen, it must have been at least two metres deep. The back end of the car was floating to keep the exhaust pipe clear, and the front wheels were gripping the ground to crawl us through."

The vehicle, which is around 3 metres tall and has 35 inch mud tyres, has been used in previous rescue missions, pulling smaller cars from snow and floods.

Mr Harrison is a member of Mudmuchers 4x4 Club, which organises fun days as well as the various rescue missions.

He added: "You can't underestimate these vehicles. When it comes to dealing with this weather they are the only ones that can do it. I did get wet feet though."