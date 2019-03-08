Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: 'Mud muncher' vehicle takes on six foot flood

PUBLISHED: 14:56 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 07 October 2019

Adam Harrison in his ‘mud muncher’ going through flood water on Green Lane north in Thorpe End. Picture Adam Harrison

Adam Harrison in his 'mud muncher' going through flood water on Green Lane north in Thorpe End. Picture Adam Harrison

Archant

A video filmed near Norwich shows the moment a Land Rover was nearly swept away as it tackled flooding nearly six feet deep.

Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery "Mud Muncher". Photo: Submitted

Adam Harrison, 27, from Norwich, came across the flood on Green Lane North in Thorpe End, as he was driving home.

Although Mr Harrison said he had seen the area flooded before, he said it was the worst he had ever experienced.

Luckily, the 27-year-old was driving a 1995 Land Rover Discovery, which he said has been adapated to help it cope with extreme weather.

Despite this, he said he was nervous entering the flood.

Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery Adam Harrison, Norwich, with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery "Mud Muncher". Photo: Submitted

He said: "This is the deepest flooding I've ever seen, it must have been at least two metres deep. The back end of the car was floating to keep the exhaust pipe clear, and the front wheels were gripping the ground to crawl us through."

The vehicle, which is around 3 metres tall and has 35 inch mud tyres, has been used in previous rescue missions, pulling smaller cars from snow and floods.

Mr Harrison is a member of Mudmuchers 4x4 Club, which organises fun days as well as the various rescue missions.

He added: "You can't underestimate these vehicles. When it comes to dealing with this weather they are the only ones that can do it. I did get wet feet though."

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Three men injured in fight at city pub

The Last Pub Standing in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

CCTV image released after 83-year-old has bag stolen from Aldi trolley

Police want to speak to this woman after an 83-year-old had her purse stolen in Aldi, Norwich. Photo: Police

Two teenagers arrested over lead theft from roof

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of theft in Long Stratton. Picture: Stephen Barnes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists