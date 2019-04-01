Sunny skies and tree blossom announce spring’s arrival in Norwich

April 1st 2019 early Spring in Norwich city centre Photo: Brittany Creasey Archant

Spring is in the air in Norwich after a spell of sunshine and warm weather.

Blossoming trees have brought a scattering of colour to Norwich city centre, with workers making the most of the balmy weather and spending their lunch hour in the sun.

Soon the city will be bursting with colour as drifts of daffodils, snowdrops and tulips begin to bloom in the change of season.

But the sunny weather might only be temporary - today will see outbreaks of rain, which will continue on into tomorrow, when there will be some heavy showers.

Thursday and Friday is forecast to be drier and milder, with some sunshine but with further isolated showers.

But for those wanting to enjoy an iced coffee on the patio - fear not. More sunshine is set to grace the city this weekend with highs of around 12C on Saturday and Sunday.

