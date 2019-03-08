Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Don't rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 05 May 2019

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Archant © 2011

Bank Holiday Monday sees an open top bus parade through Norwich city centre to celebrate the Canaries’ promotion to the Premier League.

But the Met Office says there is a 50pc chance of rain in the city by the time the parade begins at 11am.

Overnight temperatures are set to fall to 2C, before a dry and bright start to Monday morning.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office said cloud will then move in, turning into patchy rain by late morning.

It will become mostly dry through Monday evening and overnight, but remaining cloudy with light winds.

Top temperatures will be 11C.

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Outdoor wear company closing city store

Outdoor clothing and gear shop Trespass in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is closing down. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Don’t rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Treasure hunter who unearthed Winfarthing pendant discovers rare 800 year old brooch

Archaeology student Tom Lucking with some of his finds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Delia, Mary Poppins? Vote for your favourite scarecrow

No 1 - the Wighton scarecrow festival takes place across the May bank holiday weekend in the north Norfolk village. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists