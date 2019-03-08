Don't rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe Archant © 2011

Bank Holiday Monday sees an open top bus parade through Norwich city centre to celebrate the Canaries’ promotion to the Premier League.

But the Met Office says there is a 50pc chance of rain in the city by the time the parade begins at 11am.

Overnight temperatures are set to fall to 2C, before a dry and bright start to Monday morning.

The Met Office said cloud will then move in, turning into patchy rain by late morning.

It will become mostly dry through Monday evening and overnight, but remaining cloudy with light winds.

Top temperatures will be 11C.