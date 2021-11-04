Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk

The northern lights over Sheringham last night. - Credit: Brad Damms, property photographer for Minors and Brady estate agents

People in Norfolk were treated to one of the best views of the Northern Lights in the country when they became visible.

A solar flare entered the Earth's atmosphere on Thursday night, making the sparkling lights - also known as Aurora Borealis - visible over the UK, as the sun was more active than usual.

The Northern Lights over Attleborough last night. - Credit: Ray Sturman photography

Those on the north Norfolk coast were said to have the best opportunity to gaze upon the astronomical phenomenon, due to low light pollution and a clear view of the north sky.

Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell said: "The best place to see them is up on the north Norfolk coast, I have some buddies who went up to Morston last night and got some great views.

"They're only visible to this part of the world as we can see the north sky basically and they're usually quite dim this far south but you can get them by camera.

The Northern Lights over Attleborough last night. - Credit: Ray Sturman photography

You may also want to watch:

"It depends how active it is, there was one in late February of 2014 that was better to see in Norfolk and people saw that really clearly inland.

"Last night was stronger than average, so I think on the north Norfolk coast last night you could definitely see them with the naked eye."

Those hoping to catch a glimpse on Friday may be disappointed, however, with Mr Bell saying stargazers would have to wait at least another few days before another opportunity arose.

"These sort of things are not very easy to forecast, you really have to pay attention to various websites and that sort of thing," he said.

The Northern Lights over Attleborough last night. - Credit: Ray Sturman photography

"At the moment we've seen more solar flares as the sun goes through cycles when it is more active, and the bulk has passed Earth now so you won't see it tomorrow, but maybe in a few days.

"There's no way to say they're coming you just have to keep your eyes out really."



