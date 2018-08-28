Video

WATCH: Flood warning in north Norfolk no longer in force

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A flood warning for a Norfolk community which was battered by high tides and strong winds this morning is no longer in force.

High tide in Cromer this morning.. pic.twitter.com/ZeyyDoNye6 — Stuart C. Anderson (@Stu700) January 8, 2019

A stretch of the north Norfolk coastline, including the villages of Bacton, Ostend and Walcott, was on flood alert this morning (Tuesday, January 8) as gusts of wind and huge waves sent water crashing over the sea wall.

But the area, which had previously been devastated by storm surge flooding in 2013, escaped the high water unscathed.

And the parish council chairman of Walcott, Pauline Porter, said newly installed drains meant “no damage was done to any properties”.

She added: “New drains were installed a couple of months ago and they’re working very well.”

The Environment Agency (EA) announced the flood warning last night (Monday, January 7), and confirmed it was no longer in force at 12.11pm today.

A statement on the Gov.UK flood information service read: “Levels are now well below the flood risk thresholds.

“The risk of the surge has passed but there will still be strong winds affecting this evening’s tide, generating large waves.

“Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We will continue to monitor levels closely.”

Flood warnings:

Flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk (updated 08/01 at 1.30pm) are currently in place at:

• Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry;

• Isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney;

• Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary;

• Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham;

• And the Suffolk coast at Southwold.

Flood alerts:

Flood alerts in the region (updated 08/01 at 1.30pm) are in place at:

• The Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott;

• The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth;

• The Norfolk coast from Eccles on Sea, to and including, Winterton-on-Sea;

• The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries;

• The Suffolk coast at Southwold;

• The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey;

• The tidal Deben estuary;

• The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne;

• The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water;

• The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.