Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Flood warning in north Norfolk no longer in force

PUBLISHED: 13:46 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 08 January 2019

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A flood warning for a Norfolk community which was battered by high tides and strong winds this morning is no longer in force.

A stretch of the north Norfolk coastline, including the villages of Bacton, Ostend and Walcott, was on flood alert this morning (Tuesday, January 8) as gusts of wind and huge waves sent water crashing over the sea wall.

But the area, which had previously been devastated by storm surge flooding in 2013, escaped the high water unscathed.

And the parish council chairman of Walcott, Pauline Porter, said newly installed drains meant “no damage was done to any properties”.

She added: “New drains were installed a couple of months ago and they’re working very well.”

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFlooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Environment Agency (EA) announced the flood warning last night (Monday, January 7), and confirmed it was no longer in force at 12.11pm today.

A statement on the Gov.UK flood information service read: “Levels are now well below the flood risk thresholds.

“The risk of the surge has passed but there will still be strong winds affecting this evening’s tide, generating large waves.

“Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFlooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“We will continue to monitor levels closely.”

Flood warnings:

Flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk (updated 08/01 at 1.30pm) are currently in place at:

• Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry;

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFlooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

• Isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney;

• Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary;

• Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham;

• And the Suffolk coast at Southwold.

Flood alerts:

Flood alerts in the region (updated 08/01 at 1.30pm) are in place at:

• The Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott;

• The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth;

• The Norfolk coast from Eccles on Sea, to and including, Winterton-on-Sea;

• The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries;

• The Suffolk coast at Southwold;

• The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey;

• The tidal Deben estuary;

• The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne;

• The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water;

• The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

16 of the best real ale pubs in Devon

The Ship & Pilot Inn (c) (Mick Baker)rooster, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

WIN a luxurious mini-break in North Cornwall

Cornish Gems� Island Reach townhouse in Newquay

Where to enjoy coffee in Devon: 17 of the best places to go

(c) Nate Mueller on Unsplash

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

5 things to do in Devon this weekend

Exeter Cathedral (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

Go Ape! in Thetford

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Emergency services close rural road after crash

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists