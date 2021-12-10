Flood alerts in place for Norfolk this weekend
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Flood alerts have been put in place for Great Yarmouth, Broadland, Norwich and north Norfolk this weekend, with flooding said to be likely.
Flooding could take place over the weekend due to higher than usual river levels at Spixworth Beck and surrounding becks, the River Bure, and the River Yare meaning further rainfall could cause
Places most at risk include low lying roads and riverside areas around Great Yarmouth, Brundell, Reedham, Horsford, Crostwick, Corpusty, Saxthorpe, Itteringham, Ingworth, Aylsham and Burgh-next-Aylsham.
According to the alert minor flooding is likely due to the forecast for further unsettled weather over the next two days.
On the River Yare, water levels are expected to rise during the evening and peak on Saturday morning, dropping as the day continues.
The official government flooding service has urged people to take care on riverside footpaths and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.
Currently forecasters do not expect the situation to escalate, however they will provide an update by 11am tomorrow (Saturday, December 11).
