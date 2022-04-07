News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Yellow weather warning for gusty winds in place across Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:35 AM April 7, 2022
A yellow weather warning is in place for gusty winds across Norfolk.

A yellow weather warning is in place for gusty winds across Norfolk. - Credit: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for gusty winds has been issued across Norfolk.

The strong winds could cause disruptions in parts of the county, with the warning in place until 6pm this evening [Thursday, April 7].

The Met Office say there could be some delays on the roads. Bus and train services may also be affected.

Blickling Hall Estate, in north Norfolk, has announced that it has closed to the public due to the high winds.

A spokesman said: "We hope to reopen soon. Please keep an eye on our website for up to date information."

