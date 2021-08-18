Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity

Published: 7:54 AM August 18, 2021

Splashing in muddy puddles - fun, free and perfect for spring showers - Credit: Pixabay

The weekend ahead has a mix of weather ahead, from sunny spells to thunder storms.

Saturday will be mostly sunny up until lunchtime, with the afternoon being mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will range between 17C and 22C.

The chance of rain is slim, but rises to over 30pc in the evening.

There will be a moderate breeze throughout the day and humidity will be high, at over 65pc.

Sunday has more unsettled weather in store. Thunderstorms are forecast to last all day, hopefully slowing by around 8pm.

There is a 70pc chance of rain in the morning, which slowly drops throughout the day to around 30pc in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 15C to 20C, reaching a peak at 12pm.

There will be moderate breeze and humidity will be very high all day, starting and ending the day at 90pc and sitting at 70pc at midday.