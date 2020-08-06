Video

Norfolk set for heatwave with temperatures soaring to 35C

Beccles Lido has been extremely popular during the current hot weather. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

An official heatwave could hit Norfolk this weekend with temperatures expected to soar to 35C in places.

Sailing on the River Thurne on a very warm but breezy afternoon in early July. Picture: James Bass Sailing on the River Thurne on a very warm but breezy afternoon in early July. Picture: James Bass

Parts of the region are forecast to be hotter on Friday than top holiday destinations in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

Fred Best, meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It is going to be pretty much unbroken sunshine for most of Friday with temperatures in Norfolk reaching up to 34C to 35C.

It will be a little cooler on the coast but even there it is still going to be pretty warm.”

A very hot and sunny Gorleston beach. July 2016. Picture: James Bass A very hot and sunny Gorleston beach. July 2016. Picture: James Bass

The sweltering temperatures are expected to continue until Sunday and are the result of hot air moving in from southern Europe.

It means Britain could pass the threshold for a heatwave, which requires three days of temperatures over 25C across most of the nation and 28C in London.

Temperatures in London and the south east on Friday may even surpass the 37.8C recorded in Heathrow on July 31 - the hottest day of the year so far, and the UK’s third warmest ever.

A spokesman for the Met Office said we would see “four or even five consecutive days of incredibly warm temperatures”.

“It is the result of southerly winds moving from Europe and parts of northern Africa, which will push the temperatures up,” he said. “It’s pretty unusual to get two successive events like this within a week of each other with such high temperatures.”

Mr Best said Norfolk would continue to see sunshine throughout Saturday, thoroughly slightly cooler at around 26C or 27C, with potential for thunderstorms.

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He added: “Friday is definitely looking like the hottest day. Though by the end of the afternoon there could be a few sharp showers but fairly isolated.

“Temperatures overnight from Friday into Saturday are going to be very muggy, probably lows not getting below 19C, so really humid and probably not very pleasant for sleeping.”

With the region set to bask in sunshine, crowds are expected to flock to the coast, prompting the RNLI to urge families heading to the beach to be aware of potential dangers.

Friends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Friends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Last week the Coastguard reported its busiest day for more than four years as it dealt with more than 300 incidents.

Ahead of this week’s sunny spell, Gareth Morrison, RNLI head of water safety, said: “Our coastline is a fantastic place to spend time together as a family, especially when the sun is out and it’s hot.

“But there are also plenty of potential dangers, especially for those who aren’t fully aware of their surroundings and may be visiting a particular beach for the first time.

“We are advising everyone planning a visit to a beach or the coast to follow (the) beach safety advice.”

KEEP COOL IN THE HEAT

As the mercury rises, it can be tricky to find ways to keep cool. Here are some ideas of where you could to help you handle the heat...

• Beaches - It may seem counterintuitive but heading to the coast is actually a good idea as sea breezes often mean the temperatures are cooler. In Norfolk you are spoilt for choice, from family fun at resorts like Great Yarmouth, Cromer and Hunstanton to more remote stretches of coastline.

• Broads - Similarly a day out on or next to Broadland waterways can be cooler than stifling heat in the city. Rent a day boat or just take a shady walk at one of the nature reserves, taking cool drinks and picnic supplies.

• Beccles Lido - A heatwave is the perfect time to enjoy an outdoor swim. This 30m pool makes it the ideal family day out. Reopened following coronavirus restrictions, you need to book in advance.

• Sainsbury Centre - If you cannot get near water, how does a visit to an air conditioned art gallery sound? At the UEA campus, the Sainsbury Centre you can browse the exhibitions or the outdoor sculpture trail.

• Banham Zoo - With water loving animals including otters, flamingos and penguins to admire, a great place to head to in the heat. With shady areas, watch keepers cool the creatures down including feeding frozen fruit.

• Time and Tide Museum - The cooling buildings of this fascinating museum tells the story of Great Yarmouth and its herring industry and the lingering aroma of the smokehouse remains today.

• Go Ape - Lots of shade to be found in Thetford Forest and you could test your head for heights by monkeying around in the treetops and slinging yourself down some of the longest zip-wires in the country.

• Houghton exhibition - Seminal works by the internationally celebrated British sculptor Anish Kapoor are currently on show across the shady grounds and cooling historic interiors of Houghton Hall.