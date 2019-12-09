Search

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:46 09 December 2019

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A weather warning is in place for high winds across East Anglia.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for wind throughout Monday morning, with gusts expecting to reach up to 75mph.

Wind will be strongest along the North Norfolk coast, and forecasters warn that some coastal routes and sea fronts were likely to be affected by spray and large waves.

There is also a risk of power cuts, and bus and train journeys may be affected.

You may also want to watch:

Showers will continue throughout the day, with a chance of sleet or snow around lunch time.

The coast will feel the brunt of the wet weather, with the west of the county more likely to remain dry.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said: "Scattered showers, perhaps wintry will spread in from the north through the middle part of the day, most frequent near the coast and in the east, drier in the west."

Temperatures will plummet below zero overnight, with frost expected Tuesday morning.

The rest of the day the high winds and rain will continue, with heavy rain expected into the evening.

