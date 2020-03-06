Search

Advanced search

Storms Ciara and Dennis contribute to east's windiest month in 30 years

PUBLISHED: 10:06 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 06 March 2020

The east of England saw more wind in February 2020 than in any calendar month in the last 30 years, stretching back to February 1990. Picture: Weatherquest

The east of England saw more wind in February 2020 than in any calendar month in the last 30 years, stretching back to February 1990. Picture: Weatherquest

Archant

Storms Ciara and Dennis, combined with fast-moving jet stream gusts, saw the east of England experience its windiest month in three decades in February - and its wettest in 10 years.

Dan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. Picture: Dan HolleyDan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. Picture: Dan Holley

The entirety of Norfolk and Suffolk, along with the majority of Essex, saw stronger and more frequent winds than in any calendar month since February 1990, according to Dan Holley, a meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest.

The region also saw more rainfall last month than in any February since 2010, with levels recorded at 192pc above average.

Normally, an average of 39.7mm of rain is expected in any given February, but this year saw almost double that - 76.1mm - fall in the east.

The national picture looks the same - rainfall levels across the country were much higher than usual, culminating in more rain being recorded in the UK than in any previous year.

Storm Ciara brought strong winds to the east, which felled hundreds of trees across the region. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANStorm Ciara brought strong winds to the east, which felled hundreds of trees across the region. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Holley said that very strong jet stream winds - which were approaching 260mph - were behind a succession of storms that hit the country, which brought the persistent winds and wet weather.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We saw a very active jet stream with several cold air outbreaks over the US, which created areas of low pressure over the UK."

Storms Ciara and Dennis brought sustained gusts exceeding 60mph to the county in the first half of the month, along with frequent showers and, in some cases, heavy rain.

Storm Jorge followed, which battered most of the country but the east escaped much of the worst weather that time.

Despite the turbulent weather, February was a notably mild month across the country - it was the fifth warmest ever, according to records stretching back to the 1880s.

The story was the same during the whole winter, with December 2019 to February 2020 going down as the fourth warmest on record.

The Met Office said that the large natural variation of rainfall patterns "makes it more difficult to unambiguously identify long-term trends linked to climate change", but did say that wetter winters are expected in the future with continued climate change.

Heading into March, more wet and windy weather is expected but more settled conditions should begin to set in towards the middle of the month.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Man arrested at airport in connection with Norfolk rape investigation

Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Couple who captured video of hounds mauling deer on hunt feel ‘threatened’ after dead badger left on drive

Two pensioners who exposed ‘illegal’ hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

Young Farmers profile: How Matthew Davey, 26, trained for a varied rural career

Matthew Davey of North Walsham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is a graduate rural surveyor at Arnolds Keys – Irelands Agricultural. Picture: Sara McCarthy
Drive 24