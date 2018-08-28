Yellow weather warning in place for Norfolk as 55mph winds forecast for weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Met Office said strong westerly winds can be expected throughout the county for much of Saturday morning and afternoon.

It has issued a yellow warning for large parts of the UK, stating inland gusts of 55mph can be expected “quite widely”.

The Met Office said exposed coastlines and hills - including in the East of England - could experience gusts of up to 70mph.

The weather warning is in place from 12.15am on Saturday to 3pm.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest, said the east can expect gusts up to 45mph on Friday night.

He said there could be another peak late at night and into Saturday morning where winds will be between 45mph and 55mph.