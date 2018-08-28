Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Yellow weather warning in place for Norfolk as 55mph winds forecast for weekend

PUBLISHED: 19:53 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 08 February 2019

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region.

A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Met Office said strong westerly winds can be expected throughout the county for much of Saturday morning and afternoon.

It has issued a yellow warning for large parts of the UK, stating inland gusts of 55mph can be expected “quite widely”.

The Met Office said exposed coastlines and hills - including in the East of England - could experience gusts of up to 70mph.

The weather warning is in place from 12.15am on Saturday to 3pm.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest, said the east can expect gusts up to 45mph on Friday night.

He said there could be another peak late at night and into Saturday morning where winds will be between 45mph and 55mph.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

#includeImage($article, 225)

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

Fraudsters admit duping buyers into buying puppies bred at cruel farms

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

History teacher turned cocaine dealer admits breaching bail after evading justice for three months

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists