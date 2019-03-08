Video

Weather warning issued for parts of region as heavy rain expected

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the region. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas of the region as heavy rain is expected.

The warning is in place for west Norfolk and Cambridgeshire on Saturday, October 26 with the weather expected to last until 3pm.

It has warned that there is a small chance of flooding and businesses.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions due to surface water build-up and rain reducing visibility.

A statement on the Met Office website said: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

Earlier this month an amber warning was issued for west and north Norfolk for heavy rain with holiday homes evacuated along the coast.