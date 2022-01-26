Warmer weekend to bring respite from freezing temperatures

Saturday could be a good day to take a trip to the coast as warmer temperatures are forecast in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

This weekend will bring a brief break from the freezing temperatures of the past two weeks, according to weather forecasters.

Temperatures could reach highs of 12c on Saturday, although the higher than average warm spell will soon give way to the return of colder weather.

A Weatherquest spokesman said: "There will be a return of milder temperatures this weekend reminiscent of the weather we experienced in December last year.

"There could see highs of 12c on Saturday but by Saturday evening and into Sunday morning frosty conditions will return.

"Sundays will only see highs of 6-7c and it is likely to be dry all weekend aside from a chance of showers overnight on Saturday."

This month has also been one of the driest Januarys in recent years.

The Weatherquest spokesman added: "There has been hardly any rainfall across the region this month.

"We will have to wait till the end of the month for complete figures but the region has certainly experienced one of the driest Januarys in recent memory."