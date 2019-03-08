Highs of 17C expected as Norfolk welcomes warm weather

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:43 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 25 March 2019

Norfolk is set to see sunshine in a much warmer week. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk is set to see sunshine in a much warmer week. Photo: Antony Kelly

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

After a chilly few weeks Norfolk is set to experience the joys of spring over the coming days.

A chill still lingers in the air as we start the week, but Norfolk is heading for warmer days at last with highs of 15-17C expected across the region by the time we reach Thursday.

A spokesman for local forecaster Weatherquest said: “It’s due to be a fairly settled conditions and will be getting warmer throughout the week.

“On Tuesday temperatures will be dampened a bit by cloud, reaching highs of around 11-12C, but as we get into Wednesday and Thursday it’s set to be warmer with highs of 15 to 17C during the day.”

While some reports are likening the weather over the next few days to a ‘heatwave’, Weatherquest said it was “not uncommon” to reach temperatures in the late teens during spring.

The Met Office also forecast a warm week for Norfolk, with places to the east of the region such as Great Yarmouth set to see “the best of the sunshine”.

