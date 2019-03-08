Video

Norfolk could see highs of 35C as heatwave hits the UK

Temperatures could reach as high as 35C in Norfolk this week. Photo Steve Parsons

Norfolk is set to feel the heat this week as temperatures climb into the mid thirties.

Summer is in full swing and East Anglia will be hotter than its been all year in the coming week, with the humidity making it feel even warmer than the number on the thermostat.

Local forecaster Weatherquest said: "Today will be dry with plenty of sunny spells and highs of around 29C.

"Tuesday will be fairly similar but a little warmer with highs of 32C in the west of the region.

"On Tuesday evening there is a chance of showers and they could turn heavier and perhaps thundery in parts but by mid morning on Wednesday these should have cleared up and then it will be dry with sunny spells again with highs of 33C inland."

Weatherquest said Thursday is due to be the hottest day of the week with highs of 34C and "perhaps even a degree higher" in places.

By Friday it is due to cool off slightly with temperatures dropping down to the mid twenties, and the weekend too is due to be milder with the chance of a few showers and temperatures around 15C to 21C.