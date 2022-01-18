Frosty morning in Norfolk after temperatures drop to -4C

Norfolk has woken up to frosty conditions this morning. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It’s a cold and misty start to the day after temperatures reached as low as -3C to -4C in parts of the county last night [Monday, January 17].

But Phil Garner, a meteorologist at Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, says the icy conditions will slowly clear.

He said: “It’s well worth going carefully on the untreated roads.

“But generally, for most of us, it will be a dry day with sunny spells throughout the morning and more cloud coming from the west into the afternoon.

“We should see top temperatures of around 7C. But it will stay cooler where the fog is slow to clear.”

East Anglia today: A cold and frosty start with mist and freezing fog patches in places, these perhaps quite slow to clear. Some sunny spells will develop but there will likely be more cloud around than yesterday. Light southwesterly winds with highs of 6-7 C. pic.twitter.com/LPt6Bvre1m — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 18, 2022

A yellow weather warning for dense and potentially freezing fog was issued for Norfolk and Waveney - which started at 7pm on Monday January 17.

It is expected to end at 12pm today.