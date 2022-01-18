News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Frosty morning in Norfolk after temperatures drop to -4C

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:05 AM January 18, 2022
Updated: 7:11 AM January 18, 2022
A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Kett's Height, Norwich Credit

Norfolk has woken up to frosty conditions this morning.  - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk has woken to frosty conditions this morning. 

It’s a cold and misty start to the day after temperatures reached as low as -3C to -4C in parts of the county last night [Monday, January 17]. 

But Phil Garner, a meteorologist at Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, says the icy conditions will slowly clear. 

He said: “It’s well worth going carefully on the untreated roads.  

“But generally, for most of us, it will be a dry day with sunny spells throughout the morning and more cloud coming from the west into the afternoon. 

“We should see top temperatures of around 7C. But it will stay cooler where the fog is slow to clear.” 

On Twitter, Weatherquest wrote: “A cold and frosty start with mist and freezing fog patches in places, these perhaps quite slow to clear.  

“Some sunny spells will develop but there will likely be more cloud around than yesterday. Light southwesterly winds with highs of 6-7 C.” 

A yellow weather warning for dense and potentially freezing fog was issued for Norfolk and Waveney - which started at 7pm on Monday January 17.

It is expected to end at 12pm today.

Norfolk

