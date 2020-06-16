Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto zakaz86

Parts of Norfolk could be facing torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning over the county for tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, which states Norfolk may see thunderstorms and, as a result flooding and disruption.

It warning says that slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK on Wednesday afternoon, including parts of Norfolk.

It adds that lightning and hail could cause additional hazards and up to 50mm of rain may fall in one or two spots across a two to three hour period.

As it stands, the warning only applies to western parts of the county, including the Watton, King’s Lynn and Downham Market areas.

However, while the Met Office has issued no warnings today, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say there is around a 40pc chance that storms could hit the western part of the county today.

Chris Bell, one of its forecasters, said: “Most areas around Norwich and east of the A140 will likely stay dry but areas in the west of the county could see heavy rainfall as soon as one or two o’clock this afternoon.

“For places west of Fakenham there is around a 40pc chance of thunderstorms, with the main risk being around 4pm to 8pm - both today and tomorrow. However, the risk in the east of the county is more like 10pc.

“The more westerly you are the more risk there is and you may see some localised flooding.”