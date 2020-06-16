Search

Advanced search

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

PUBLISHED: 11:48 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 16 June 2020

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

zakaz86

Parts of Norfolk could be facing torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning over the county for tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, which states Norfolk may see thunderstorms and, as a result flooding and disruption.

It warning says that slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK on Wednesday afternoon, including parts of Norfolk.

It adds that lightning and hail could cause additional hazards and up to 50mm of rain may fall in one or two spots across a two to three hour period.

You may also want to watch:

As it stands, the warning only applies to western parts of the county, including the Watton, King’s Lynn and Downham Market areas.

However, while the Met Office has issued no warnings today, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say there is around a 40pc chance that storms could hit the western part of the county today.

Chris Bell, one of its forecasters, said: “Most areas around Norwich and east of the A140 will likely stay dry but areas in the west of the county could see heavy rainfall as soon as one or two o’clock this afternoon.

“For places west of Fakenham there is around a 40pc chance of thunderstorms, with the main risk being around 4pm to 8pm - both today and tomorrow. However, the risk in the east of the county is more like 10pc.

“The more westerly you are the more risk there is and you may see some localised flooding.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City player returns ‘negative’ coronavirus test says Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has provided an update on the player who tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bill for Norfolk County Council allowances close to £1.3m - what did your councillor get?

New figures have revealed how Norfolk’s county councillors were paid almost £1.3m in allowances and expenses over the past year. Pictured is Steffan Aquarone, Steve Morphew and Andrew Proctor. Picture: Alex Broadway/Denise Bradley/Norfolk County Council
Drive 24