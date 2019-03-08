Search

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

PUBLISHED: 10:48 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 28 May 2019

The weather over the bank holiday may have been a bit disappointing but parts of Norfolk are set to sizzle this coming weekend.

We're in for a few more days of cooler temperatures and showery spells before the sun comes out and the heat sets in.

Friday is set to be the start of the fine weather, with sunshine and highs of around 21C, and the weekend is due to get hotter as it goes on.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "Saturday is looking to be a nice dry day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures inland of around 24C to 25C.

"Sunday will be similar, staying dry in the morning but with the risk of a few spots of rain in parts of the county as the afternoon draws on and highs of around 26C to 27C."

This means some parts of Norfolk could well be hotter than Ibiza this weekend, with the BBC predicting highs of 24C for the party island on Saturday and Sunday.

