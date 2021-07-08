Unsettled weekend weather for Norfolk - but Sunday looking promising

Published: 7:35 AM July 8, 2021

An umbrella may be needed at times this weekend – but hopefully not when England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Archant

The weather is expected to remain largely unsettled this weekend, with some heavy showers possible in Norfolk.

A dry start is expected on Saturday morning, but the afternoon is set to be more unpredictable with some sunny spells interrupted by intermittent rain.

The good news is Met Office forecasters predict Sunday should stay more dry in the county, with cloudy but rain-free weather forecast for the afternoon.

That means those planning on heading out to cheer on England as they take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final should be able to do so without fear of getting wet.

Temperatures will remain largely consistent with what we've seen for much of the week – Saturday may be slightly cooler with highs of 19C, but it should get back to 22C the following day.

If Sunday does remain rain-free as predicted, it won't be long until the showers creep back in with a wet afternoon expected on Monday.

But the rest of next week is expected to remain largely dry, and the Met Office said it could get very warm in some eastern parts as the week progresses.