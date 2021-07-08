News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Unsettled weekend weather for Norfolk - but Sunday looking promising

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:35 AM July 8, 2021   
High winds, rain and hail storms hit North Norfolk. A couple shelter under an umbrella on Blakeney Q

An umbrella may be needed at times this weekend – but hopefully not when England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Archant

The weather is expected to remain largely unsettled this weekend, with some heavy showers possible in Norfolk.

A dry start is expected on Saturday morning, but the afternoon is set to be more unpredictable with some sunny spells interrupted by intermittent rain.

The good news is Met Office forecasters predict Sunday should stay more dry in the county, with cloudy but rain-free weather forecast for the afternoon.

That means those planning on heading out to cheer on England as they take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final should be able to do so without fear of getting wet.

Temperatures will remain largely consistent with what we've seen for much of the week – Saturday may be slightly cooler with highs of 19C, but it should get back to 22C the following day.

You may also want to watch:

If Sunday does remain rain-free as predicted, it won't be long until the showers creep back in with a wet afternoon expected on Monday.

But the rest of next week is expected to remain largely dry, and the Met Office said it could get very warm in some eastern parts as the week progresses.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  2. 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
  3. 3 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
  1. 4 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
  2. 5 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
  3. 6 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
  4. 7 Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish
  5. 8 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
  6. 9 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
  7. 10 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas marries his partner, Derrina Jebb, at Norwich Cathedral.

TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road

Norfolk Live

Man dies after car collides with parked van

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police officer in an area sealed off after a sexual assault allegation in Norwich.

Norwich Live

Woman sexually assaulted near city car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus