Norfolk's weather for the upcoming week: Cloudy but warm
- Credit: Archant
Norfolk has a cloudy week in store after a week of sunshine.
The Met Office has forecast a warm but cloudy week, with some showers.
Monday in south Norfolk will be cloudy with a high of 20C, with a 10pc chance of rain.
Tuesday will be wetter, with showers throughout the afternoon, though it will still be warm at 19C
Wednesday will have a high of 20C, with some sun but mostly cloud.
Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with a high of 21C and a slightly higher chance of rain, at 10pc.
Friday will also be warm, with a high of 21C. It will be cloudy with some sun in the afternoon.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- 2 Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
- 3 Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations
- 4 The 38 best places to eat in Norfolk according to local foodies
- 5 'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages
- 6 Road closed both directions following accident on A1065
- 7 Delivery grazing board and platter business started by Norfolk teen
- 8 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
- 9 Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays
- 10 Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban
The weekend will also be cloudy, with a cooler temperature of 18C. There will be some sun and a low chance of rain.
The weather will differ slightly by area, with the south of the county slightly warmer than the north, and the east cooler and dryer than the west.