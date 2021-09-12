News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk's weather for the upcoming week: Cloudy but warm

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:37 PM September 12, 2021   
Expect cloud and mild temperatures throughout today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Expect cloud and more mild temperatures - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has a cloudy week in store after a week of sunshine. 

The Met Office has forecast a warm but cloudy week, with some showers.

Monday in south Norfolk will be cloudy with a high of 20C, with a 10pc chance of rain.

Tuesday will be wetter, with showers throughout the afternoon, though it will still be warm at 19C

Wednesday will have a high of 20C, with some sun but mostly cloud.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with a high of 21C and a slightly higher chance of rain, at 10pc.

Friday will also be warm, with a high of 21C. It will be cloudy with some sun in the afternoon.

The weekend will also be cloudy, with a cooler temperature of 18C. There will be some sun and a low chance of rain.

The weather will differ slightly by area, with the south of the county slightly warmer than the north, and the east cooler and dryer than the west.

