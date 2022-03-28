Snow possible in Norfolk this week as warm spell ends

This week could see snow and sleet in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Weather forecasters have said that parts of Norfolk could see snow this week.

It comes after a couple of weeks of higher than average temperatures in the county.

A spokesman for Norwich-based Weatherquest said there was a possibility of snowfall on Thursday.

"Today (March 28) will have highs of 14C and it will be dry and sunny," he said. "There will be a foggy start tomorrow (March 29) but the day will be dry as a whole.

"There will be some brighter spells into the afternoon, with highs of 11C.

"Wednesday (March 30) will see rain coming in and highs of 6C.

"There will be some sunny spells in the morning but will otherwise stay pretty cloudy throughout the day.

"After an overnight rain, the following day (March 31) will have some sleet, perhaps even snow.

"That will mainly be contained to west Norfolk, with highs of 5C."

Wintry showers are also expected over the weekend with the return of hard frosts.