Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:52 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 14 January 2019

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Archant

The region may have missed out on a white Christmas, but forecasters are predicting snow in Norfolk by the end of the month.

Although the weather seems mild at the moment, forecasters are warning that we are headed for a cold snap that may see some parts of the country hit with similar conditions to last year’s Beast from the East.

While Norfolk won’t be the most dramatically affected part of the country, forecaster AccuWeather is predicting moderate snow fall as we approach the end of January.

The long-form forecast predicts the first snow in Norwich on January 20, though this will be a very small amount of around 0.3CM.

Heavier snow, however, is predicted on January 29 and the days following with AccuWeather expecting as much as 3.9 CM to fall on the city in one day.

A similar forecast is given for Cromer, with the beginnings of light snow also on January 20 and a heavier fall of up to 3.1CM in a day from January 29.

Dereham looks set to get slightly more snow of around 1CM on January 20, and around 3.8CM is predicted to fall on January 29.

The forecaster predicts an even heavier snow fall in King’s Lynn, predicting 5.6CM of snow on January 29 after a small smattering on January 20.

Adam Dury, from forecasters Weatherquest, said the next few days should be dry, cloudy and mild, with only a “spit and spot of drizzle”.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the morning are set to fall to -2C to -3C, with a small chance of ice forming on the roads.

“When you get colder temperatures there is always a risk of ice,” Mr Dury said.

Related articles

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’ - Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns

The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Retired carer ‘devastated’ after losing gold locket worn for 40 years

Ann Eccleston, 75, from Weybourne is
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists