Norfolk set for cloudy start to the week - but temperatures could reach 19C
Norfolk is expected to see a cloudy start to next week, according to the Met Office.
On Monday, there will be highs of 17C during the afternoon but the weather is anticipated to feel cold throughout the day with little chance of sunshine.
That trend is likely to continue on Tuesday but it will be a little warmer with highs of 18C and 19C between 1pm and 4pm.
However, the sun is expected to return on Wednesday but will be accompanied by light showers. The temperature could reach highs of 17C by midday.
As the week progresses, Thursday will be largely cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning and the temperature will become colder at 13C.
On Friday, it is anticipated to be a clear start accompanied by sun in the late morning, before becoming cloudier later in the day, with a temperature of 12C forecasted.
