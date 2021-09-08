News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:37 AM September 8, 2021   
Sunny Hunstanton is extremely busy as the sun comes out this bank holiday Monday. Credit: Ella Wilki

Sunny weather in Hunstanton – more of these blue skies are on the way for Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk is going to enjoy another day of warm weather with temperatures in some parts of the county set to reach 28C. 

It comes after highs of 29C in Marham and at Houghton Hall on Tuesday. 

King's Lynn will be the warmest area in Norfolk today with temperatures reaching 28C, according to The Met Office. 

Thetford, Swaffham, and Downham Market are all forecast to reach 27C.

Other areas like Diss, Norwich, and Fakenham will still be warm, with estimated temperatures of between 25C and 26C.

It will be much cooler at the coast, with Cromer forecast to reach 23C and it will be 20C in Great Yarmouth.

The rest of the week will be cooler, with highs of 24C and a chance of rain on Thursday.

Friday will reach highs of around 22C, with sunshine and showers predicted.  

Saturday will be a slightly drier day with some cloud and sunshine and there will be highs of 22C. 

There is a small chance of showers on Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching 21C.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Weather
West Norfolk News
Norfolk

