Temperatures to hit 23C in parts of Norfolk

Published: 10:33 AM September 23, 2021

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 23C in parts of Norfolk on Friday.

Despite summer being over following the autumn equinox on Wednesday, the county will see similar temperatures to that of Lisbon and Venice.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "It will be a bright start to the day and will be largely dry with a few patches of cloud. A light to moderate south westerly breeze can also be expected.

"Norfolk has seen above average temperatures over the last couple of weeks.

"It has also been drier than average across the region, although the heavy rain last Sunday caused severe flooding in some areas."

Norwich and King's Lynn could see highs of 23C on Friday, with coastal areas such as Great Yarmouth and Cromer reaching 22C.

The weekend will be more changeable with a risk of isolated showers and by Monday the weather will become unsettled and temperatures will drop.