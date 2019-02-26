Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts as rain is on the way

Wet weather is on the way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norfolk has seen glorious sunshine over the past couple of days but this morning it has been a bit of a frosty one.

In parts of the East it was the warmest it has been, for February, since 1990, but with rain on the way it will not last for much longer.

Philip Garner from Norwich based Weatherquest said: “Despite the cold start to the morning the sun will be shining though with little cloud.

“Temperatures are expected to reach about 17C-18C but to beat the record for this time of year it will need to be 19.4C, just that little bit more.” Although there is warm weather in week expect rain and drizzle at the weekend.

Mr Garner added: “We have rain coming towards the end of the week on Thursday and on Saturday and Sunday.

“A South East wind will be making it cold so I don’t think Norfolk will beat the record.”

It is a year since the Beast From The East swept the region with snow and strong winds. There is no sign of that this year.