Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk feels the freeze as it sees coldest April night in six years

PUBLISHED: 07:59 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 13 April 2019

A hard frost hits Norfolk in January 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A hard frost hits Norfolk in January 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk felt the freeze as it saw the coldest April night since 2013.

The east saw temperatures as low as -4.4C overnight on Friday, April 12, as forecasters warned that more frost is on the way.

Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Woburn down to -4.4C and Santon Downham at -4.3C makes it once again the coldest April night since 2013.

“Another frost likely tonight, then gradually turning warmer through next week.”

Heavy cloud without rain is expected throughout the day as temperatures struggle to reach more than 6C.

Once again temperatures are expected to drop below -4C tonight.

Most Read

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Revealed: The nine men and one woman who will make up Norfolk County Council’s new cabinet

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Weird Norfolk: The Coltishall bridge where devil dog Black Shuck prowls at night

Black Shuck is said to haunt Coltishall Bridge. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists