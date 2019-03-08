Norfolk feels the freeze as it sees coldest April night in six years

A hard frost hits Norfolk in January 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk felt the freeze as it saw the coldest April night since 2013.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The east saw temperatures as low as -4.4C overnight on Friday, April 12, as forecasters warned that more frost is on the way.

Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Woburn down to -4.4C and Santon Downham at -4.3C makes it once again the coldest April night since 2013.

“Another frost likely tonight, then gradually turning warmer through next week.”

Heavy cloud without rain is expected throughout the day as temperatures struggle to reach more than 6C.

Once again temperatures are expected to drop below -4C tonight.