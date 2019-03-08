Norfolk feels the freeze as it sees coldest April night in six years
PUBLISHED: 07:59 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 13 April 2019
Norfolk felt the freeze as it saw the coldest April night since 2013.
The east saw temperatures as low as -4.4C overnight on Friday, April 12, as forecasters warned that more frost is on the way.
Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Woburn down to -4.4C and Santon Downham at -4.3C makes it once again the coldest April night since 2013.
“Another frost likely tonight, then gradually turning warmer through next week.”
Heavy cloud without rain is expected throughout the day as temperatures struggle to reach more than 6C.
Once again temperatures are expected to drop below -4C tonight.