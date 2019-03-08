Norfolk set for a cold and soggy bank holiday with temperatures falling to single figures

A rainy day in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Put away the barbeque, this bank holiday weekend is set to be chilly and wet.

After a gloriously sunny spell over Easter, the weather has taken a turn for the worse in the region.

Those hoping to spend the upcoming May bank holiday basking in sunshine and enjoying temperatures in the twenties are going to be disappointed as the forecast looks cool and rainy.

The county is set to see a fairly mild week from today to Thursday, with a few showers here and there, but things are set to turn distinctly cooler from Friday.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: “From Friday onward it's going to turn chillier with a cold front moving southward across the region.

“Friday afternoon is likely to be breezy with scattered showers and temperatures around 9 - 10C, and especially chilly by the coast. It will feel markedly cooler.”

These cooler conditions and a brisk northerly wind are set to continue through Saturday, which also looks set to see rain.

Sunday may see slightly warmer temperatures around 11-13C, and temperatures are set to pick up further on Monday - but probably not much more than around 15C.