Where will be the warmest place in Norfolk today?

Parts of Norfolk will see highs of 21C. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Norfolk is set to enjoy the sun today with temperatures reaching 21C in some parts of the county.

Across Norfolk today (May 6) it will be mostly sunny with some cloud in the afternoon.

Diss will be one of the warmest areas with high temperatures of 21C and lows of 18C, according to the Met Office.

Norwich and Great Yarmouth are also set to reach highs of 21C.

The west of the county, including King's Lynn and Thetford, will see highs of 21C but will be slightly cooler in the evening with lows of 16C.

Parts of north Norfolk, including Cromer and Blakeney, as well as Dereham in mid-Norfolk, will see temperatures hit 19C or 20C.

The upcoming weekend is forecast to be dry and settled with warm winds from the southwest, according to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest.

Inland areas will be the warmest, with a "small chance" that temperatures could rise into the mid-20s.