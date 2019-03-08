Police warn of ice and fog on county's roads

Norwich Cathedral shrouded in fog. Motorists in the county have been warned to watch out for ice and fog. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A sudden cold snap has prompted a warning to motorists to take care on Norfolk’s roads.

Norfolk Police said on Twitter on Tuesday that ice and fog had been reported in southern parts of the county.

Officers warned drivers to “take your time and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you”.

Temperatures dropped close to freezing on Monday night in rural areas, with a low of 2C recorded at Santon Downham on the Norfolk/Suffolk border at 5am.

Colder, wetter conditions are expected to prevail through the Bank Holiday weekend, following one of the hottest Easters on record.