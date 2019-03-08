Region hit with hottest Easter Monday on record - but storms could follow

Boating on the rivere Wensum during the sunshine. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Yesterday was the hottest Easter Monday on record as temperatures in the region soared into the mid 20s.

People at the Chapelfield Garden Funfair in the Easter sunshine. Picture: Ella Wilkinson People at the Chapelfield Garden Funfair in the Easter sunshine. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Following on from a glorious start to the bank holiday, the sunshine and clear skies continued today, with the highest temperature measured in Thetford, at 25c.

Norwich saw the mercury rise to 24c and it reached 23c in Fakenham, considerably above the average temperature for this time of year, 14C.

As inland areas enjoyed the balmy weather, the coast stayed cooler with Cromer and Hunstanton both peaking at 16c.

Writing on twitter, Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley wrote: “It's the warmest day of the year so far, and the warmest Easter Monday on record, with Santon Downham in this region at 24.5C. Nationally, several locations around London reached 25.0C. Of course, Easter changes date every year; we have seen warmer 22nd Aprils in the past.”

Norwich castle basking in sunshine. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Norwich castle basking in sunshine. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

As most people head back to work, the warm weather is set to continue.

Tuesday is set for sunshine, with temperatures likely to fall a few degrees and hover around 17c.

Sun is also forecast for Wednesday morning, turning gradually cloudier as the afternoon wears on.

However later in the week there is a risk of rain, with clouds likely to lead to stormy showers through Thursday and Friday.