Region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciara

The region is preparing to batten down the hatches as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country bringing winds of 70 miles-an-hour and heavy rain to Norfolk.

EAST - WINDS: At this stage there is still some uncertainty (depicted by the grey shading), but the main message is there will be a prolonged period of strong winds from Saturday evening through to late Tuesday, with a peak on Sunday where gusts of 60-70mph are possible... ️ pic.twitter.com/XIHfmeHbk2 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 6, 2020

A yellow weather warning for high winds is in place for the east of England on Sunday and forecasters have warned it could be one of the windiest days in two years.

Today will get off to an overcast start with temperatures of around 6-7C, by mid-afternoon the cloud will give way to sunny spells and highs of 8C.

Throughout the day there will be south westerly wind of around 20mph with gusts of 30 to 35mph by 11pm.

On Sunday, the region will wake up to heavy rain and south-south-westerly winds of 25mph, with gusts of 50mph.

Zoe Johnson, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said tomorrow afternoon was likely to be when the wind would be at its strongest.

She said; "It will be quite wet and windy. The strongest winds are likely to be around midday on Sunday and we're looking at 60-65mph but on the coast winds could get up to 70mph, so it's looking to be quite windy."

Ms Johnson said the south-westerly would bring mild temperatures and highs of 13-14C.

She strong winds were not unheard of February.

"It's not unusual at this time of year, yes, it's a particularly strong wind event and of course we will all think it's very windy day and it could be one of the windiest days."

The strong winds are likely to affect travel.

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at lower speeds on Sunday, which means fewer trains will be able to run and journeys will take longer.

A revised timetable will be published on the Greater Anglia website and rail passengers have been advised to check before they travel on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10.

People who live near the railway have also been asked to tie down or move inside garden furniture, trampolines and gazebos which could be blown onto the railway.