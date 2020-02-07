Search

Advanced search

Region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 06:35 08 February 2020

Young man is holding a blue umbrella during a thunderstorm in strong wind. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Young man is holding a blue umbrella during a thunderstorm in strong wind. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chalabala

The region is preparing to batten down the hatches as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country bringing winds of 70 miles-an-hour and heavy rain to Norfolk.

A yellow weather warning for high winds is in place for the east of England on Sunday and forecasters have warned it could be one of the windiest days in two years.

Today will get off to an overcast start with temperatures of around 6-7C, by mid-afternoon the cloud will give way to sunny spells and highs of 8C.

Throughout the day there will be south westerly wind of around 20mph with gusts of 30 to 35mph by 11pm.

On Sunday, the region will wake up to heavy rain and south-south-westerly winds of 25mph, with gusts of 50mph.

Zoe Johnson, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said tomorrow afternoon was likely to be when the wind would be at its strongest.

She said; "It will be quite wet and windy. The strongest winds are likely to be around midday on Sunday and we're looking at 60-65mph but on the coast winds could get up to 70mph, so it's looking to be quite windy."

Ms Johnson said the south-westerly would bring mild temperatures and highs of 13-14C.

She strong winds were not unheard of February.

"It's not unusual at this time of year, yes, it's a particularly strong wind event and of course we will all think it's very windy day and it could be one of the windiest days."

The strong winds are likely to affect travel.

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at lower speeds on Sunday, which means fewer trains will be able to run and journeys will take longer.

A revised timetable will be published on the Greater Anglia website and rail passengers have been advised to check before they travel on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10.

People who live near the railway have also been asked to tie down or move inside garden furniture, trampolines and gazebos which could be blown onto the railway.

Most Read

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Pest controller was denied gun licence after son’s cannabis conviction revealed

Stephen Joyce’s weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew co-owns Thorpe Woods, through a trust, where 300 new homes are planned. Picture: Simon Finlay/Danielle Booden

Region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciara

Young man is holding a blue umbrella during a thunderstorm in strong wind. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s time to drop the  name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Woman found dead in refuge ‘let down’ by system

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24