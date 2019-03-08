Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk set to bask in temperatures of 30C

PUBLISHED: 07:32 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 23 July 2019

Six-year-old Julia enjoying the sunshine on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six-year-old Julia enjoying the sunshine on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk is set to bask in the sunshine today as forecasters predict temperatures will rocket to 30C across much of the county by mid afternoon.

The mercury will rise throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 25C by 10am and 30C in places such as Wymondham by 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

Those wishing to escape the heat and cool down should head to the coast, where temperatures will hover around 25C.

The heatwave is set to continue throughout the week, with Thursday widely expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said the day could see highs of 34C and "perhaps even a degree higher" in places.

By Friday it is due to cool off slightly with temperatures dropping down to the mid twenties, and the weekend too is due to be milder with the chance of a few showers and temperatures around 15C to 21C.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Dozens of trains cancelled to and from Norwich due to train faults

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Review: PONO superfood bar, Norwich - ‘A raw fish emporium that takes health seriously’

The salmon poké bowl at PONO super food bar on St Giles Street, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists