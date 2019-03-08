Norfolk set to bask in temperatures of 30C

Six-year-old Julia enjoying the sunshine on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk is set to bask in the sunshine today as forecasters predict temperatures will rocket to 30C across much of the county by mid afternoon.

The mercury will rise throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 25C by 10am and 30C in places such as Wymondham by 4pm.

Those wishing to escape the heat and cool down should head to the coast, where temperatures will hover around 25C.

The heatwave is set to continue throughout the week, with Thursday widely expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said the day could see highs of 34C and "perhaps even a degree higher" in places.

By Friday it is due to cool off slightly with temperatures dropping down to the mid twenties, and the weekend too is due to be milder with the chance of a few showers and temperatures around 15C to 21C.