Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Forecasters are predicting a three-day heatwave as Norfolk sizzles in 30C+ temperatures.

Crabbing on the pier at Cromer on the hottest day of the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crabbing on the pier at Cromer on the hottest day of the summer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The mercury will steadily rise from today, with temperatures climbing throughout the week, hitting 31C-32C by Friday and Saturday.

And, it won’t just be inland areas which will feel hot and humid, Norfolk’s coastline will also feel the heat.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weather service Weatherquest, said today will see temperatures of 21C increasing to 23C on Tuesday and 26C on Wednesday.

By Thursday temperatures will hit 30C, increasing to 32C on Friday and Saturday, meaning the region will be hotter than Ibiza.

Holidaymaker John Sherlock, out in his kayak rescuing the crabbing nets under the pier at Cromer on the hottest day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holidaymaker John Sherlock, out in his kayak rescuing the crabbing nets under the pier at Cromer on the hottest day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Bell said: “As far as the beaches go it’s going to be pretty hot but perhaps a little bit cooler. There will be a south westerly, so out in Great Yarmouth, Cromer [it might feel cooler] but it’s still going to be hot.”

He said the night-time temperatures would also increase as the week goes on, leading to some hot and humid nights.

Mr Bell said the high temperatures were not unusual for the time of year.

He said: “Obviously this is a hot spell of weather but we get a few each summer, some are more than others.”

The Chan family at Cromer enjoying the last day of their holiday on the hottest day of the summer so far. From left, dad Dave; twins Bella and Lexi, six; and Milena, seven. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Chan family at Cromer enjoying the last day of their holiday on the hottest day of the summer so far. From left, dad Dave; twins Bella and Lexi, six; and Milena, seven. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Bell said the high temperatures would also be accompanied by high UV levels, meaning there was a high risk of sun burn.

He said: “With a lot of sunshine on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, what happens is when it’s really hot the atmosphere and ozone lets in more UV radiation. So UV levels will be quite high by the end of week.”

The hot spell comes after a busy weekend for the county’s coastguard and lifeboat teams which saw about 40 people rescued from danger on the coast which was put down to increased visitor numbers.