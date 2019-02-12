Spring looks set to come to Norfolk - after the warmest Valentine’s Day in 21 years

Nice weather in Norwich in February

Norfolk is set to experience unseasonably warm weather this weekend - after the warmest Valentine’s Day in more than two decades.

Despite a chilly start to Friday, with some frost and low fog, sunny skies are warming up the region to roughly 12C, twice the average of 6C for this time of year.

It comes after an unseasonably warm Valentine’s Day on Thursday, February 14, which one forecaster said was the warmest in 21 years in the east.

Forecaster Dan Holly said on Twitter: “Santon Downham reached 14.7C making it both the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest Valentines Day for 21 years.”

Warm weather is set to continue over the weekend with plenty of sunny spells and temperatures staying in double figures.

Although it is expected to be cloudy on Saturday, the sun will return on Sunday to kick off the half term week.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It will stay clear overnight and into Saturday morning, when there could be some more widespread mist and fog.

“Saturday will become increasingly warmer as the day goes on with highs again of 12C. There will be more cloud cover than today but still plenty of sunny spells.”

Sunday is set to see the warmest temperature of the weekend with highs of 13C.

The record for the warmest day in February was in 1998 when it reached 18C.