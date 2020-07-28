Scorchio! Temperatures could soar to almost 30C, forecasters predict

Meredith and Rhiannon Haynes from Norwich enjoy the hot April weather on Yarmouth beach. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Norfolk could be set to sizzle this week, with temperatures predicted to be close to reaching 30C in some parts of the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Green fishing with his dog Bailey on the river at Coltishall on the August Bank Holday. Picture: Nick Butcher Chris Green fishing with his dog Bailey on the river at Coltishall on the August Bank Holday. Picture: Nick Butcher

As the region’s coastline continues to get busier following relexation of lockdown restrictions, forecasters have predicted temperatures will gradually increase this week, in what could prove a mini-heatwave heading into the weekend.

With the sun starting to creep out today, forecasters say that while today’s highs are likely to be around 18-19C, by Friday western and central parts of the county could see temperatures approaching 30C.

Adam Dury, a forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Today there is a little sunshine and that will continue tomorrow and by Thursday there will be a lot more and temperatures could reach the mid 20s.

“Friday we expect there to be a lot more sunshine and it will be very hot and humid. Most parts of the county will see temperatures of around 27-28C, but in the west of the county it could hit closer to 30C.

“The east of the county and the coast will be slightly cooler, but will still reach mid 20s.”

Mr Dury did, however, warn that Friday afternoon, around 4-5pm, could see some rain and the off-chance of thunderstorms.

Mr Dury added that overnight temperatures between Friday and Saturday could be close to 20C, with these temperatures expected to continue into the weekend.

He said the weekend itself would likely remain dry, but with temperatures around the mid 20s.