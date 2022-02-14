Cloud and rain predicted for Valentine's Day in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
Cloud with outbreaks of rain are predicted this Valentine's Day across Norfolk.
But looking to the week ahead, there will be some sunnier spells with temperatures reaching as high as 14C.
On Monday morning, February 14, it will be a dry start but turning cloudy into the afternoon and some outbreaks of rain.
Phil Garner, a meteorologist from Weatherquest based at the UEA, said there could be one of two heavy bursts in parts of Norfolk with temperatures reaching about 9C.
He said: “The weather will be fairly changeable throughout the week - there will be some sunshine and some rain at times.
“Tuesday will be similar with a bright start and then rain coming in from the west for the bulk of the day – with highs of 8C.”
On Wednesday it is also looking bright with the odd shower and the highest temperature this week which is set to reach 14C.
Thursday will feel “fresher” with the temperature dropping back down to 8C.
Then the rain will return on Friday with highs of 11C.