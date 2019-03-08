Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:10 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 08 May 2019

Heavy rain clouds over Braydeston Hills. Photo: Roger Grice

Heavy rain clouds over Braydeston Hills. Photo: Roger Grice

(c) copyright newzulu.com

After an overcast bank holiday weekend the dreary weather is set to continue, with the risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Conditions over the next few hours and into the early afternoon are expected to remain overcast, and when the cloud does begin to break up the county could be set for more rain and even thunderstorms.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "By 1pm to 2pm there will be some cloud break up and things could brighten up but with this comes the chance of heavier showers and thunderstorms across the whole of the county.

"Temperatures aren't likely to get much above what they are now, which is around 9C to 10C, for the rest of the day."

Thursday afternoon is set for strong blustery winds of up to 50mph near the coast.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cool and showery with the region having to wait until Sunday and into next week to see the weather turn drier and warm up again.

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus being driven by Don Grunbaum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Lakenheath F15 jets in airprox incident

F15 Strike Eagle jets were involved in an airprox incident with an airliner Picture: Archant

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

A Britpop brunch is coming to Norwich

Last Pub Standing in Norwich are hosting a Britpop brunch. Photo: Getty Images.

‘I’m so thankful to the amazing support from my fans and pledgers’ - Norwich singer Lisa Redford on her upcoming EP release

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford is set to release her brand new EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists