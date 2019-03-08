Risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms across Norfolk

Heavy rain clouds over Braydeston Hills. Photo: Roger Grice (c) copyright newzulu.com

After an overcast bank holiday weekend the dreary weather is set to continue, with the risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Conditions over the next few hours and into the early afternoon are expected to remain overcast, and when the cloud does begin to break up the county could be set for more rain and even thunderstorms.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "By 1pm to 2pm there will be some cloud break up and things could brighten up but with this comes the chance of heavier showers and thunderstorms across the whole of the county.

"Temperatures aren't likely to get much above what they are now, which is around 9C to 10C, for the rest of the day."

Thursday afternoon is set for strong blustery winds of up to 50mph near the coast.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cool and showery with the region having to wait until Sunday and into next week to see the weather turn drier and warm up again.