News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

What is the weather going to be like in Norfolk this week?

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:18 AM November 1, 2021
It was a wet and windy weekend in Norfolk, but the county is set for more settled conditions this week.

It was a wet and windy weekend in Norfolk, but the county is set for more settled conditions this week. - Credit: Archant

It was a wet and windy weekend in Norfolk, but the county is set for more settled conditions this week.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, said we should see brighter and clearer conditions with highs of around 11C. 

He said: “Today most places will get away with a dry and sunny day. There could be an isolated shower this afternoon and a rather blustery westerly wind which will ease down as we got through the day.

"The top temperature will reach around 11C.” 

On Tuesday Mr Garner predicts some early mist and fog which should clear as we go through the morning.

The afternoon should be dry and sunny. 

He added: “There will be a different wind direction on Wednesday turning, more to the north.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  2. 2 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
  3. 3 How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman
  2. 5 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
  3. 6 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
  4. 7 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
  5. 8 Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols
  6. 9 'Her poor family' - Reaction in Norfolk village to missing woman's suspected murder
  7. 10 Everyone jailed in Norfolk this month: Predatory teacher and rapist sailor

"It will be a cooler day and there could be a scattering of showers.

"Temperatures should reach 10C."

Thursday is set for a cool and breezy day, also with a scattering of shower – with highs of 9C. 

It will turn dry and brighter on Friday and Saturday, with lighter winds returning. 

Mr Garner added: “It’s worth mentioning that we may see a bit of rain on Saturday night during the firework displays. But that should leave us with fine and bright weather on Sunday.”   

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developm

South Norfolk District Council

New town could be answer to district's rapid growth

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Land bought for extension of railway opposite the North Norfolk Railway in Holt. Trustee Melton Cons

Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Buckley has dementia but his family maintain he's perfectly capable of living at home with assistance

Mental Health

Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon