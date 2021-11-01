What is the weather going to be like in Norfolk this week?

It was a wet and windy weekend in Norfolk, but the county is set for more settled conditions this week. - Credit: Archant

It was a wet and windy weekend in Norfolk, but the county is set for more settled conditions this week.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, said we should see brighter and clearer conditions with highs of around 11C.

He said: “Today most places will get away with a dry and sunny day. There could be an isolated shower this afternoon and a rather blustery westerly wind which will ease down as we got through the day.

"The top temperature will reach around 11C.”

On Tuesday Mr Garner predicts some early mist and fog which should clear as we go through the morning.

The afternoon should be dry and sunny.

He added: “There will be a different wind direction on Wednesday turning, more to the north.

"It will be a cooler day and there could be a scattering of showers.

"Temperatures should reach 10C."

Thursday is set for a cool and breezy day, also with a scattering of shower – with highs of 9C.

It will turn dry and brighter on Friday and Saturday, with lighter winds returning.

Mr Garner added: “It’s worth mentioning that we may see a bit of rain on Saturday night during the firework displays. But that should leave us with fine and bright weather on Sunday.”