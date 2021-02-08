More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
- Credit: PA
Snow is set to continue to blanket the region this week with temperatures forecast to drop to as cold as -10C at night.
Drifting snow and overnight sub-zero temperatures brought travel disruption across the region on Monday prompting police to advise people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary following Storm Darcy.
The Met Office said yellow warnings for snow and ice would also remain in place until Wednesday evening, meaning there could be further travel disruption and the risk of power cuts or communities being cut off.
The cold snap, the result of “bitterly cold” strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea coming in across the North Sea, is forecast to bring further snow falls throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Dan Holley, meteorologist with Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “The snow has been patchy because what tends to happen is you get bands of showers setting up, so if you are under one of those bands you get shower and shower whereas just a few miles either side you get very little.
“That is probably what we are going to be dealing with up to Wednesday or Wednesday night. There are still another two or three days of these showers coming and going. It is plausible by the middle of the week we could see over a foot in some places.”
Weatherquest’s online snow gauges where people are encouraged to submit readings recorded depths of up to 10-15cm in Norfolk with significant drifts. Some locations in Suffolk reported 20cm, with drifts of several feet.
“It is very dry powdery snow so it is very easily moved about by the strong winds and we have had gusts of 50-55mph along the coast in the last 24 hours,” said Mr Holley.
“The problem is you clear some of the roads and it just blows off the fields again especially where there are gaps in the hedges.”
Daytime temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing in some places but strong winds could make it feel even colder. And nighttime temperatures are set to get even colder.
“We are looking at sub-zero temperatures for most places until the end of the week,” said Mr Holley.
“When the winds ease down later in the week it will allow nighttime temperatures to get even colder. It is not out of the question from Wednesday that we could see temperatures getting perhaps close to -10C.”
Public Health England has issued a cold weather alert for the whole of England through to Wednesday.
Dr Owen Landeg, of PHE, said: “Cold weather isn’t just uncomfortable, it can have a serious impact on health.
“For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
“So it’s really crucial at this time, especially ahead of a potentially very cold snap, to remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.”