Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Parts of Norfolk to be hotter than Barcelona this week

13 May, 2019 - 10:57
Wells on a bright sunny afternoon. Photo: Richard Brunton

Wells on a bright sunny afternoon. Photo: Richard Brunton

(c) copyright newzulu.com

After a chilly period, warmer temperatures are returning to Norfolk.

Last week saw the county cooled by showers of rain and cloudy skies, and last night pockets of East Anglia saw air frosts as cold as -1.2C.

But as the week begins things are looking up.

Norfolk is set to be dry for the majority of the week and temperatures are expected to reach back up to 20C in the west of the region - which covers places such as King's Lynn, Marham and Downham Market.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "Today (Monday, May 13) we are looking at highs of around 18C to 19C and cooler by the coast with temperatures around 13C to 14C.

"Tomorrow there will be highs of around 20C, especially in the west of the region, and Wednesday the same - highs of 20C very little cloud coverage and dry."

This means that on Tuesday and Wednesday parts of the county are due to be hotter that the Spanish city of Barcelona, which the BBC forecast predicts highs of 19C and 17C for respectively.

Some cloud coverage is expected to move in on Thursday, dipping temperatures slightly to around 16C 17C, and there is the possibility of some light, showery rain on Friday.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists