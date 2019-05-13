Parts of Norfolk to be hotter than Barcelona this week

Wells on a bright sunny afternoon. Photo: Richard Brunton (c) copyright newzulu.com

After a chilly period, warmer temperatures are returning to Norfolk.

Last week saw the county cooled by showers of rain and cloudy skies, and last night pockets of East Anglia saw air frosts as cold as -1.2C.

But as the week begins things are looking up.

Norfolk is set to be dry for the majority of the week and temperatures are expected to reach back up to 20C in the west of the region - which covers places such as King's Lynn, Marham and Downham Market.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "Today (Monday, May 13) we are looking at highs of around 18C to 19C and cooler by the coast with temperatures around 13C to 14C.

"Tomorrow there will be highs of around 20C, especially in the west of the region, and Wednesday the same - highs of 20C very little cloud coverage and dry."

This means that on Tuesday and Wednesday parts of the county are due to be hotter that the Spanish city of Barcelona, which the BBC forecast predicts highs of 19C and 17C for respectively.

Some cloud coverage is expected to move in on Thursday, dipping temperatures slightly to around 16C 17C, and there is the possibility of some light, showery rain on Friday.