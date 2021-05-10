What's the weather forecast as we meet family and friends outdoors?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A mixed forecast of showers and sunny spells look set to dominate the forecast for the last week of enforced outdoor socialising at the mercy of the British weather.
Monday will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, which may be heavy at times.
The day will get off to a wet start with further showers developing during the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 18C, but a strong breeze will mean it feels more like 12C.
Tuesday will get off to a cool, dry start, with a similar forecast to Monday of showers and sunny spells. Again temperatures will hover around 18C but milder winds will mean it feels warmer.
Showers if they arrive are most likely to fall around early to mid-afternoon.
The pollen count will be high all week.
As the week develops, the pattern of showers and sunny spells will continue. It will feel warm in the sunshine but showers could be heavy and thundery at times.
