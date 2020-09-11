Search

Scorchio! First 30C September day in four years on the horizon, forecasters predict

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 September 2020

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Norfolk is set to sizzle, with weather forecasters predicting temperatures could reach the 30C mark in September for the first time in four years.

The last time the mercuries hit 30C in September was in the autumn of 2016, with highs ordinarily settling just beyond 20C at this time of year.

However, forecasters predict this could be about to end, with an Indian Summer tipped to bring temperatures of 30C on Tuesday, as heat creeps up over the weekend.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest has said temperatures will gradually increase over the weekend, with a peak expected in the early parts of next week.

He said: “On Tuesday there is definitely potential that temperatures will reach highs of around 29C and could reach 30C.

“It is not unusual for temperatures in the 20s this time of year and we had a bit of a hot spell last year. The hottest September temperature on record is 34.6C and we won’t get anywhere near that, but it could certainly be warm.”

Mr Dury said the weekend would see largely dry and sunny conditions, with temperatures in the early-to-mid-twenties.

He added; “Tuesday is likely to be the peak but it will stay warm throughout the week, with temperatures sticking around the 22-23C mark on Thursday and Friday.

“It will still be quite humid though.”

