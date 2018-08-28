Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

It was the coldest night in the region since Beast from the East after temperatures dropped below freezing across the county - and it could potentially drop even lower.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to forecasters, temperatures dropped as low as -7C in some areas of Norfolk in the coldest night of the winter so far.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, told followers on Twitter that temperatures could still drop a little lower this morning.

He said: “It’s the coldest night of the winter so far, with Santon Downham reaching -6.6C (so far, still another couple of hours to potentially fall lower).

“Woburn and Houghton Hall both down to -5.6C. This also makes it the coldest night in the region since ‘The Beast from the East’.”

Temperatures in Norwich dropped to -5C overnight with widespread sharp frost in the rest of the county on Sunday morning as temperatures were as low as -4C.

Motorists are being urged to fully defrost their car and windows and not to leave cars unattended whilst doing so.

Sergeant Chris Harris, of Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team, said in a video on Twitter that he spent five minutes fully defrosting his vehicle. He said: “We’re still finding that some people think it’s acceptable just to clear a small bit of the windscreen - you’re not driving a tank, so make sure you clear the windscreen fully.”

The forecast predicts a dry day today with long spells of crisp winter sunshine. A light breeze with temperatures eventually reaching highs of 3C to 6C - but it is expected to turn cold quickly this evening.